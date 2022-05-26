Reporter Apparently Targeted in Vandalism Incidents, Melrose Police Say

A reporter for a New Hampshire media outlet appears to have been targeted in five separate vandalism incidents, police in Melrose, Massachusetts said Thursday.

Melrose police said their involvement in the investigation began on May 21 when the victim reported that a brick had been thrown through her window at a home on Lynn Fells Parkway. The house was also spray-painted with a message, "this is just the beginning." A suspect was captured on Ring surveillance footage.

The suspect in the Melrose incident was described as a male with a slender build, around 5'10", and was wearing a light blue hooded raincoat, khaki pants, black sneakers and a blue-green backpack at the time.

The victim told police that there were three other properties in New Hampshire that had also been recently vandalized in a similar manner. Investigators later determined the victim, who works as a reporter in New Hampshire, has been apparently targeted in five different incidents - including in Concord, New Hampshire, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Hanover, New Hampshire. Police are trying to determine if there is a connection with any of the victim's work and the vandalism.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the suspect above or with any other information is asked to call Melrose police at 781-665-1212.

Melrose police are working with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and New Hampshire Attorney General's Office on this investigation.