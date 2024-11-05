Maine

Reports of active shooter situations at multiple Maine schools are not credible, police say

They said the calls were swatting incidents intended to provoke an emergency response

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

Multiple reports of active shooter situations at schools across Maine are not credible, state police said Tuesday morning.

State police said various crisis lines in Maine received threats of armed individuals Tuesday morning on multiple school campuses around the state. State police said they are working with their various partners and were able to determine that the calls were swatting incidents intended to provoke an emergency response.

"There is presently no known threat to the students, staff or public at this time," state police said in a statement. "The Department of Safety encourages law enforcement and school leadership to continue to use due diligence when reviewing any new potential threats."

No further details were released.

