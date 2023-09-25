Shuttle buses replace service amid reports of smoke at Harvard MBTA stop

Reports of smoke at the Harvard MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have led to service interruptions along the Red Line on Monday morning.

The MBTA reported delays of around 20 minutes at 9:40 a.m. due to the smoke reports. The Cambridge Fire Department was on scene to investigate.

Trains may stand by at stations, the T said.

By closer to 10 a.m., the MTBA alerted riders that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Porter and Park Street. Red Line trains would be operating on a single track between Alewife and Porter.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between Davis and Park St while Cambridge fire continues to investigate reports of smoke near Harvard.https://t.co/PyKIKVDjyx — MBTA (@MBTA) September 25, 2023

Additional details were not immediately available.