Republican platform, Biden woes will be focus at national convention headlined by Trump

It’s Déjà vu all over again. Donald Trump headlining his third Republican National Convention touting a new party platform when the festivities begin Monday in Milwaukee, Minnesota.

The policy document is filled with sentences written in all caps and an abundance of exclamation points, showing a focus on immigration, inflation and crime but distancing from the issue of abortion.

“I think what the party platform was trying to do was put some of the other issues that are forefront of the American mind as the lead vs. abortion being the harbinger going forward,” said Republican Strategist Ozzie Palomo.

“We feel it’s a different document this time around, it’s designed to win the election,” said Mass GOP Chairwoman, Amy Carnevale.

The 81-year-old was pressed Thursday night by the media on his age and cognitive ability to do the job.

At the convention itself, focus will be slightly split. Republicans rallying behind their nominee while also watching the political woes of his opponent, President Joe Biden.

“Republicans for the most part are sitting back, getting some popcorn and watching how the drama unfolds on the Democratic side,” said Carnevale.

A growing list of Democrats calling on Biden to step aside after a disastrous debate performance two weeks ago. Pressure that hasn’t let up following a high stakes press conference Thursday.

“I hope that when he does get out, if he decides to do so, that it will be around the Republican National Convention to take some of the wind out of the sails of that spectacle,” said Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton.

What should voters make of President Joe Biden swapping the names of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, as well as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, during his NATO press conference? Commentator Sue O'Connell discusses, while analyzing the divide over whether he should continue as a presidential candidate. Plus, what to look forward to at the Republican National Convention.

A turbulent scene that’s sure to be seized upon in Milwaukee.

“There will not be a missed opportunity to bring up the differences between Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” said Palomo.

“It’s certainly late in the game to change horses on the Democratic side, we’ll be prepared either way,” said Carnevale.

As for the Vice-Presidential pick, three front runners have emerged: Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.