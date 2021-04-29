Rescue Reunion: Mass. Couple Meets Paramedic Who Saved Them in 2018 Crash

A Massachusetts couple who were seriously injured in an accident that killed their dog and left a woman dead in 2018 reunited on Thursday with the paramedic who saved their lives.

The reunion, at Armstrong Ambulance in Arlington, happened three years to the day after prosecutors say a 17-year-old unlicensed driver high on drugs crashed into three people.

Judith Moses, a 64 year-old from Brookline, died. Patrick and Lisa Lowe, of Littleton, were seriously injured, while their dog died.

“If I was in the middle of nowhere, I wouldn’t be here,” said Lisa. “Either that or I wouldn’t have legs.”

She spent a month in the hospital and more than two months in rehab. Her husband suffered head injuries, but was released the next day.

“They were excellent. That was just the best way to say it,” said Patrick of the paramedics. “And I don’t think Lisa would be here, as she is, without them.”

The couple got engaged a year after the accident and married in September.

They invited Nick Henderson, the paramedic, to their wedding, which was held over Zoom.

“This is pretty awesome for me on this side, to see both of your improvement and hear the stories — it’s been a pretty awesome journey,” he said.

The unlicensed driver, who was a minor at the time, faced several criminal charges.