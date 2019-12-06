New Hampshire

Rescuers Reach Mother-Daughter Hikers at NH Mountain Summit

The women showed early signs of hypothermia at the time of their rescue

By Associated Press

Snow on Mount Lafayette in New Hampshire.
Stephen Catudal

New Hampshire authorities have come to the aid of a mother and daughter out hiking who became stranded at a mountain summit due to whiteout conditions.

The pair was hiking a familiar trail up Mount Lafayette in Franconia on Thursday. But they were unable to descend from the summit in high winds and blowing snow.

A team of Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from the Mountain Rescue Service responded. They hiked four miles from a trailhead and reached the women in about three hours.

The women showed early signs of hypothermia.

