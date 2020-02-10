Resident Finds Dead Cat in Trash Bag Weighed Down by a Rock in Charles River

Police are seeking the public's help after a resident found a dead cat in a trash bag weighed down by a large rock in the Charles River in Watertown, Massachusetts, a little over a week ago.

On Jan. 30, Watertown animal control officials said a resident who regularly walks the river contacted them to say they had found the cat about eight feet from shore. It was found on the California Street side of the river, just below the dam.

The cat was emaciated and tortoiseshell, with a unique tan marking strip from its forehead to its nose, according to the animal control officer.

Police said it is not known if the cat was already dead when it was thrown into the river or if it drowned.

Anyone who saw something suspicious in this area within the past two weeks is asked to contact Watertown Animal Control at (617) 972-6446 or by email at koreilly@watertown-ma.gov.