BOSTON

Resident Seriously Injured in Jamaica Plain House Fire

Firefighters were able to knock down the 2-alarm fire within a couple of hours

By Lara Salahi

Boston Fire Department

One person is seriously injured after a fire burned through a home in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home on Union Ave around 4a.m.

According to the Boston Fire Department, one resident was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to knock down the 2-alarm fire within a couple of hours, but were putting out hotspots into the afternoon. No firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

The fire led to an estimated $350,000 in damages, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

