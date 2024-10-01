Concern growing for internet sensation ‘Nibi' the beaver as MassWildlife plans to release her

With millions of views around the world, a spread in National Geographic for Kids, and several televised appearances, Nibi the Beaver has made a splash for audiences across the globe. But now the 2-year-old beaver faces an uncertain future starting Tuesday morning.

Jane Newhouse says she rescued the one-pound newborn beaver on the side of the road in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, back in 2022. For the past two years, the beaver has lived at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. She was the only orphaned beaver in New England for the five months after Nibi was rescued, which made it difficult for her to bond with other rodents.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The trouble for Newhouse started when she tried to apply with MassWildlife for Nibi to become an educational beaver. She was informed that not only was Nibi's request revoked but that the 2-year-old beaver would need to be released back into the wild -- a problem for Nibi who hasn't got along with other Beavers in the past.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"I just heard back last week with the denial of my request and then an email saying that they’d be contacting me to release her soon,” said Newhouse. "[Nibi] has no idea she's going to be picked up tomorrow and dropped off somewhere she's never been."

When Nibi, a rescued beaver, got her room at a Mass. wildlife rescue to herself, she immediately started building a dam, perhaps to keep her roommate from being able to get back in.

MassWildlife tells NBC10 Boston that Newhouse was informed back in June that Nibi would need to be released saying, “Wild animals like this one belong in the wild, and releasing them back into their natural habitat enables them to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to the ecosystem.”

“It has been very frustrating to not be considered at all, to not feel like anything I have to say about a beaver I’ve known for two years matters at all,” said Newhouse.

Newhouse says she doesn’t want to keep Nibi in captivity but she’s worried releasing her so close to winter might be detrimental for the beaver's health.

“I don't like the idea of her being released now. It’s certainly she has less of a chance of surviving now than she would if she was released in April or May of next year,” said Newhouse.

And while thousands of concerned citizens are making their voices heard with a petition on Change.org, Newhouse is exhausting all her options to make sure Nibi stays safe.

MassWildlife says they plan to pick up Nibi at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and they plan to release the beaver into a remote area with abundant suitable habitat.

“I made a promise to this animal, a promise I don’t plan on going back on and if it means that this is the end of me and my permit gets pulled that’s fine,” said Newhouse.