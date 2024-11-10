Residents displaced after explosion in NH condo complex

Residents were displaced from their homes after an explosion at a condominium complex in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the 3-story, 12-unit condominium complex on Westville Road shortly after 8a.m.

Residents were able to evacuate the building and no one was injured. The Plaistow Fish and Game opened their building as a shelter and the American Red Cross will be assisting displaced residents.

Fire officials say the building sustained significant structural damages.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the explosion.