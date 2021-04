Three residents have been displaced after a fire burned through their home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Gordon Avenue where fire and smoke was seen pouring out of the second floor.

No one was injured in the fire. Fire authorities say the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.