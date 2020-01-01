Residents Evacuated After Partial Building Collapse in Boston’s South End

The Boston Fire Department has responded to a partial building collapse in the city's South End neighborhood where five residents have had to be evacuated.
Crews are on scene Wednesday night at 23 Upton Street, a 5-story brick building that was posted as unoccupied due to serious structural deficiencies, according to the fire department.
The rear fire escapes and part of the vacant building have come down, the fire department says.
Parts of the fire escape and debris can be seen hanging in the trees in Public Alley 701.
The five residents who were evacuated live in adjacent buildings.
There are no injuries, according to Fire Chief Neil Mullane.