Residents Evacuated After Partial Building Collapse in Boston’s South End

The Boston Fire Department has responded to a partial building collapse in the city's South End neighborhood where five residents have had to be evacuated.

Crews are on scene Wednesday night at 23 Upton Street, a 5-story brick building that was posted as unoccupied due to serious structural deficiencies, according to the fire department.

A Tech-Rescue response for 5 story brick at 23 Upton St. This is a un occupied posted building. The rear fire escapes and part of the building has come down pic.twitter.com/xPRf5n7QtM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020

The rear fire escapes and part of the vacant building have come down, the fire department says.

Parts of the fire escape and debris can be seen hanging in the trees in Public Alley 701.

There are parts of the fire escape and debris hanging in the trees in the Public Alley 701 in the South End. This building has been posted by the BFD as having serious structural deficiencies. pic.twitter.com/lbvbu0GfWD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020

The five residents who were evacuated live in adjacent buildings.

There are no injuries, according to Fire Chief Neil Mullane.