Residents Evacuated Due to Fire in Arlington High-Rise

Fire officials say the fire broke out in a room on the third floor of Chestnut Manor, a 100-unit development for the elderly and disabled

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC10 Boston

Dozens of residents were evacuated due to a fire in a high-rise development in Arlington, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the fire broke out in a room on the third floor of Chestnut Manor, a 100-unit development for the elderly and disabled. The fire is now out but officials said there is heavy smoke damage throughout.

Around 5 a.m., residents were seen being evacuated through the building's back entrance. Some family members arrived at the scene to pick up their loved ones. Others were placed on a bus to keep warm in the dangerously cold temperatures. Much of the water used to put out the fire has turned to black ice on the roads.

The Red Cross is also at the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries to residents or firefighters.

No further information was immediately available.

