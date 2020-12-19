Local

Residents Evacuated From Gloucester Home As Crews Put Out Kitchen Fire

The damage of the fire was limited to the kitchen area and there were no injuries

By Staff Reports

Gloucester Fire Department

Residents were evacuated from a Gloucester, Massachusetts, home as firefighters put out a one-alarm kitchen fire Saturday morning, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said.

Fire crews responded to the report of a kitchen fire at 93 Western Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Gloucester Patrol Officer Scott Duffany arrived at the scene quickly and evacuated the residents, according to Smith.

Duffany used a handheld extinguisher to put out part of the fire as firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was then completely knocked down by fire crews in a one-alarm fire response, Smith said.

The damage of the fire was limited to the kitchen area. There were no injuries.

" 'This is a fine example of public safety teamwork in action,' " Chief Smith said in an official statement. "Thanks to Officer Duffany and the quick responses of our Gloucester fireighters, a family home was spared major damage today.' "

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to firefighters. It appears to have been an accident.

