New Hampshire

Residents in part of Peterborough, NH, advised to vacate or shelter in place

Police in Peterborough, New Hampshire, are warning people in the Pineridge neighborhood about an "active police emergency"




Authorities in Peterborough, New Hampshire, are telling people in one neighborhood to vacate the area or shelter in place amid an "active police emergency."

The town posted the message on Facebook around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, but did not elaborate on the situation.

The town initially said the Pineridge neighborhood — including Keenan Drive, Nichols Road, Taylor Road, Currier Avenue, Tarbell Road and the surrounding area — was affected, but police later said the incident was "contained" to the Keenan Drive area.

The Peterborough Town House "will be open and available to the public needing a place to shelter during this time," town officials said.

Peterborough's Facebook page added that more details would be shared "at an appropriate time."

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
