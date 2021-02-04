Residents of Mass. and Maine Arrested After Attack on U.S. Capitol

Two New England residents have been arrested for their roles in the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, Maine, and 33-year-old Brian McCreary of North Adams, Massachusetts, according to the FBI Boston Division.

Both men were taken into custody on warrants from the United States Court of the District of Columbia.

Charges against Fitzsimons include assault on a federal officer, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and certain acts during a civil disorder.

McCreary is charged with three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and two counts of knowingly entering in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

A town meeting member from Natick, Massachusetts, as well as a Malden man are facing charges after photos emerged of them inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 when Congress was finalizing the victory of President Joe Biden. Trump repeatedly made meritless claims that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud.

Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the riots.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump for incitement of insurrection. His trial in the Senate begins next week.

The FBI Boston Division, which operates in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, says it has arrested five people in connection with the Capitol riots.

The cases against Fitzsimons and McCreary are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, the FBI said. It was not immediately clear if either defendant had an attorney.