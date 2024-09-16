Residents safely escape building fire in Wakefield

A fire burned through mixed-use building in Wakefield, Massachusetts Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the building on Albion Street around 8:30p.m. Fire officials say two men with disabilities who lived on the second floor were able to get out safely. Both of the residents have been displaced. One of the residents went to the hospital with nowhere else to go.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fire officials say the majority of the damage occurred on the exterior of the building.

The quick response time by firefighters and the concrete and vinyl kept the fire from spreading to the other buildings, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Tom Purcell.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.