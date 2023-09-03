Massachusetts

‘Situation' prompts shelter-in-place request from Seekonk police

It wasn't immediately clear what the nature of the incident was or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

An ongoing situation in Seekonk, Massachusetts, prompted police to ask residents in one part of town to shelter in place on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was developing on Colt Drive, Seekonk police said. It wasn't immediately clear what the nature of the incident was or if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

