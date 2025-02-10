Restaurant group featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' opening Greater Boston location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small group of Korean restaurants in Colorado that gained national recognition via a popular TV show is just about ready to expand to Massachusetts, with a location on the verge of opening north of Boston.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt) who sent us a link to a Facebook reel from the business, Dae Gee Korean BBQ is planning to open in Chelmsford on February 14, moving into a space on Parkhurst Road just off Route 3 in the Drum Hill area of town. Dae Gee, which was featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," is known in part for its "unlimited BBQ" with various bulgogi options along with pork belly, short ribs, brisket, chicken dumplings, and more, while also serving such entrees as tofu stew, bee beem bhop, and grilled mackerel.

The address for the new location of Dae Gee Korean BBQ in Chelmsford is 83 Parkhurst Road, Chelmsford, MA, 01824. The website for the business is at https://daegee.com/

