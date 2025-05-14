Which of Greater Boston's restaurants have a shot at a Michelin star?

With Michelin's announcement that it's bringing it's prestigious restaurant guide to Greater Boston — many are wondering which of the city's dining hotspots will get the honor of a prized Michelin star.

Hospitality and food industry insiders say it's a big deal for the city and its suburbs, calling it another metric that Boston is now competing at a global level on.

"It's a well deserved recognition for the for the the state of Massachusetts, the city of Boston," Director of Operations for Tavistock Restaurant Collection Bruno Marini said. "This just really just puts us on a better position and map for the culinary scene."

Marc Hurwitz, the food blogger behind Boston Restaurant Talk, which is featured on NBC10Boston.com, has covered the Boston food scene for two decades. He weighed in on the spots he believes could earn a Michelin star.

"I'd be surprised if anyone got two or three stars," Hurwitz said. "One star is great for Michelin. And as far as restaurants who might get that, again, we're looking at some of the higher-end restaurants. They generally don't do the cheap eats."

These are the locations Hurwitz listed as spots he believes have a shot at a star.

O Ya — Leather District, Boston

Yvonne's — Downtown Crossing, Boston

Uni — Back Bay, Boston

Asta — Back Bay, Boston

Toro — South End, Boston

Mooncusser — Back Bay, Boston

Viale — Cambridge

Harvest — Cambridge

Oleana — Cambridge

Sarma — Somerville

Nightshade Noodle Bar — Lynn

We asked some people walking on Newbury Street which places they thought deserved some recognition. Answers ranged from Dave's Fresh Pasta in Davis Square, Zuma in the Back Bay and Somerville's Sarma.

Hurwitz noted that Michelin does other categories that cater to more causal spots, too. While he said it was a big deal for restaurants here, he said some in the industry feel there are downsides to the Michelin Guide, such as the pressure it can put on restaurants and the potential to hurt restaurants that are not featured.

"The ones that don't get the stars, that could actually hurt them a little bit because more people might go to the places that do get the star," Hurwitz said. "So there's pros and cons to the whole Michelin thing, but I think overall, it's probably positive."

Marini of Tavistock, which offers popular spots like Abe & Louie's, Joe's on Newbury and more, said the Boston restaurant scene has really evolved over his nearly 30 years working in the industry.

"From a guest standpoint, they have the appetite to want to explore and try new things, whether it's cocktails or zero proof cocktails and new cuisines," Marini said. "I just think that we, you, know, we definitely are front of mind from a culinary standpoint throughout the United States, if not globally, so it's definitely something that people are looking forward to."

Michelin said that its inspectors are already in the field finding the best restaurants. The company also announced this week that its guide was debuting in Philadelphia.

The company — which, yes, it is the tire company that runs the guide — says it uses five universal criteria to judge restaurants:

1. quality products

2. the harmony of flavors

3. the mastery of cooking techniques

4. the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine

5. consistency between each visit and throughout the menu (each restaurant is inspected several times a year)

This year's restaurant selections will be announced at a special ceremony. A date has not been announced yet