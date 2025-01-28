Popular brunch restaurant opens its first location in New England

A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot has opened up on the South Shore, and it marks a popular chain's first location in New England.

First Watch has officially opened its doors at the Hanover Crossing shopping plaza in Hanover.

The restaurant has hundreds of locations in other regions of the country, and is hugely popular in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona. Now, it's bringing its brand of fresh and decadent food to Massachiusetts.

First Watch is known for its fresh ingredients, colorful juices and favorite menu items such as their lemon ricotta pancakes and million dollar bacon.

The new space itself features a special mural celebrating the Hanover community, and plenty of room to enjoy a meal with friends and family.

The Hanover Crossing location is open now. Another location is being planned in Boston, and is slated to open later this year.