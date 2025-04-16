Popular fast food chain plans expansion in Mass. with up to 15 new locations

Fast food giant Chick-fil-A has announced plans to expand its footprint in Massachusetts, with up to 15 new locations coming to the state over the next couple of years.

The chain restaurant announced its plans alongside the groundbreaking on Tuesday of a new location in Foxborough at Patriot Place. That location is set to open in fall of 2025.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Seven Chick-fil-A restaurants are set to open in 2025, with five to eight additional locations expected to come online in the state by the end of 2027.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The new locations are planned in communities across the state. That includes Danvers, Hudson, Worcester, East Springfield, West Springfield, Somerset and Dartmouth. The company is also planning locations at transportation hubs South Station and Logan Airport.

“This is just the start of the next phase of our growth throughout Massachusetts, where we are committed to creating jobs, serving delicious food with care, being a good neighbor and making a positive impact on local communities," Elizabeth Meloy, Chick-fil-A Real Estate, Northeast Region, said in a news release of Tuesday's groundbreaking in Foxborough.

The company estimates that the new locations will bring around 1,600 jobs to people in Massachusetts.