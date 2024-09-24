The Kowloon's new sister location at a NH casino is straight out of Vegas

The family behind the famous Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, has opened a brand new location at a casino in southern New Hampshire.

The brand new spot, called the 9 Dragons, is at The Brook casino in Seabrook, and brings a totally different vibe that could rival nightlife offerings in Las Vegas.

"We didn't name it the Kowloon, because if you went there and it was called Kowloon, you might be shocked," Kowloon operator Bob Wong said. "The Kowloon experience, you get the palm trees, you get the water fountains, so when you go to The Brook, don't expect a palm tree."

Instead of the tiki bars and mini lagoons that have helped to make the Kowloon an iconic Massachusetts destination, expect an elevated dining experience at the 9 Dragons. A lounge section of the new spot is called Forbidden City.

The decor and environment create a sleek homage to Hong Kong's Kowloon district, and would fit right in along the Vegas strip.

"It's always been a dream to be in the casino, naturally Las Vegas is the ultimate, but The Brook casino in Seabrook, it's amazing," Wong said.

9 Dragons offers a more upscale menu, with craft cocktails and plenty of favorites, too, from the original location in Saugus.

Expanded hours and menus are still in the works. DJs keep the lounge space lively, and with a fortune teller on deck as well, there's no shortage of entertainment.

After a few soft openings, 9 Dragons and Forbidden City are officially open to the public.

Wong is looking forward to the new venture, and what may follow it.

"Now it seems like another chapter, where we're starting to start maybe licensing our name to different products and locations as well," he said.