Restaurateur Behind Eastern Standard Bringing 4 New Spots to Kenmore Square

Early last year, it was reported that three popular dining and drinking spots from one of Boston's best-known restaurateurs were shutting down. Now we have learned that he will be opening several new restaurants/bars in a new development nearby.

According to a press release, Garrett Harker is planning to develop four "food and beverage concepts" at Bower, a luxury destination on Beacon Street between Kenmore Square and Audubon Circle, with Harker saying "From B&G Oysters to Eastern Standard to Row 34, I've loved harnessing the transformative power of hospitality to activate neighborhoods....While there have been dark clouds in our industry the past two years, I'm as excited as ever to roll up my sleeves and dig in. I'm grateful to the team at Bower for giving me the opportunity to once again be a part of creating an entirely new neighborhood just a short five-minute walk from my home of 15 years."

In February of 2021, we reported that Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar (which was a partnership between Harker and Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury), and The Hawthorne--which were all located within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square--would not be reopening and that new dining/drinking spots under different ownership would be opening within the spaces.

Harker, who currently runs Branch Line in Watertown and Eastern Standard Provisions Co., will be announcing the exact concepts sometime this year, with the plan being for them to open in early 2023--and mixologist/Eastern Standard opening bar manager Jackson Cannon and Chef Nemo Bolin, (Cook & Brown Public House, No. 9 Park) will be involved.

