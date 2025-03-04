Restaurateur, former Top Chef judge opening 2 new dining spots in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Early last year, it was reported that a NYC-based restaurant group with a big name behind it was looking to bring a couple of dining spots to the Boston waterfront, and now we know more about the plans.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Danny Meyer is planning to open a location of Ci Siamo in the city's Seaport District, along with a location of Daily Provisions, with both residing at Commonwealth Pier. The post mentions that Ci Siamo will be an Italian restaurant that joins a location in Manhattan and is run by chef Hillary Sterling, offering such items as stuffed whole trout, pizza bianca, and rabbit in white wine, while Daily Provisions will offer crullers, sandwiches, roast chicken, coffee, and more along with beer and wine, and it will join a handful of locations in New York City. If all goes as planned, Ci Siamo will open next winter while Daily Provisions will come first, debuting sometime in the fall.

Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group includes such restaurants as Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, and The Modern, while Meyer is also behind the Shake Shack chain.

