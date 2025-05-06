Boston Restaurant Talk

Restaurateur, former Top Chef judge opening Daily Provisions in Harvard Square

Danny Meyer, founder and chief executive officer of the Union Square Hospitality Group LLC, listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Meyer discussed the hiring challenges in restaurants and his “employees first” philosophy. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A couple of months ago, it was reported that the person behind a NYC-based restaurant group would be bringing two dining spots to Boston, and now we have learned that he will also be bringing one of those places to Cambridge as well.

According to an article from Eater Boston, Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group are planning to open a location of Daily Provisions in Harvard Square this summer, and it appears that this outlet will debut before the one coming to the Seaport District. As mentioned in an earlier article here, Meyer is going to be opening both Daily Provisions and a location of Ci Siamo (an Italian restaurant) at Commonwealth Pier in the fall/winter, and expect both locations of Daily Provisions to be all-day cafes that offer such options as crullers, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, roast chicken, and coffee (the Seaport location will also serve beer and wine, though it is not yet known whether the Harvard Square location will do so as well).

Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group includes such restaurants as Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, and The Modern, while Meyer is also behind the Shake Shack chain.

The address for the upcoming location of Daily Provisions in Harvard Square is 1 Brattle Square, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for Daily Provisions is at https://www.dailyprovisionsnyc.com/

Danny Meyer to Open Ci Siamo and Daily Provisions in Boston's Seaport District

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
