Retired Methuen Cop, His Wife ID'd as Victims in Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak

The two people who died Saturday following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, have been identified as a retired police officer and his wife.

The Methuen Police Department announced the deaths of retired officer William E. Rayno and his wife Matilda Rayno on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Retired Officer Rayno was known as the "father" of the police department and "P1," according to the department's statement. He served the city of Methuen over 32 years.

"He was very well respected throughout the community. He was truly one of the best and his legacy will live on," the department said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the Rayno family."

The Methuen Fire Department responded to a home at 2 Holly Lane around 12 p.m. Saturday where they found an 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman dead.

Foul play is not a suspected factor in the couple's deaths, the Essex County District Attorney said. Investigators believe it was an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.