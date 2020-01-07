Retired NY State Trooper From Mass. Dies From Cancer Contracted at Ground Zero

The body of a retired New York State Police investigator has returned home to Massachusetts.

Ryan Fortini, a native of Burlington, died on New Year's Day from 9/11-related cancer.

"It was his life," Fortini's sister, Joy Wilson, said about his career in law enforcement. "My mother said inside, in one of the stories, it was police, then family."

"He had police teddy bears, he had police plaques, he had police pictures, he had, just about, police everything," said his brother, Matt Fortini. "That was his life."

New York State Police tweeted video Sunday of officers and first responders saluting the plane carrying Fortini's body as it took off for Logan International Airport.

New York State Police and first responders are present as retired Investigator Ryan D. Fortini is returned home to MA at Logan International Airport. Inv. Fortini will be laid to rest Wed. in Burlington, MA. Inv. Fortini passed away January 1 as a result of 9/11 related cancer. pic.twitter.com/qY5Sp7JQws — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 6, 2020

After the 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trad Center, Fortini helped with the search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

He retired in 2015 after serving with the State Police for 16 years.

Fortini will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Burlington.