Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Retired Police Sgt. Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Kingston, NH

Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125

By Staff and wire reports

Hudson Police

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Kingston, New Hampshire.

Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125, police said. Police said it appears Briggs was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Briggs worked for the Hudson Police Department for two decades, retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

Video from a nearby business shows the vehicle that struck Briggs was dark colored and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Police said it is not known why the vehicle struck Briggs or why it left the scene.

Route 125 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who was traveling in the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact state police at (603) 545-4396.

More New Hampshire stories

MANCHESTER Sep 18

Police: Lawrence Man Seriously Injured in NH Crash

eat new england Sep 21

Eat New England: This Cafe in Hancock, NH, Proves an Unlikely Destination Spot

This article tagged under:

New HampshireKingstonDerryroute 125Donna Briggs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us