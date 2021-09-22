Retired Police Sgt. Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Kingston, NH

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Kingston, New Hampshire.

Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125, police said. Police said it appears Briggs was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Briggs worked for the Hudson Police Department for two decades, retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

Video from a nearby business shows the vehicle that struck Briggs was dark colored and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Police said it is not known why the vehicle struck Briggs or why it left the scene.

Route 125 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who was traveling in the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact state police at (603) 545-4396.