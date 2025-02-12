Boston Restaurant Talk

Retro-style sports bar based in NYC expanding to Boston's Seaport District

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A retro-style sports bar that is based in Manhattan is making its way to the Boston waterfront.

According to an article from Boston Magazine along with an earlier post from What Now Boston, Rocco's Sports & Recreation is planning to open in the Seaport District, with an abutters meeting page indicating that it will apparently move into the building that houses Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits which is run by the same hospitality company (The Garret Group). Based on the original location in NoHo, expect such options as fried pickles, hummus, macaroni and cheese, smash burgers, tenders, wings, hot dogs, and more, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

It looks like the address for the Seaport District location of Rocco's Sports & Recreation will be 70 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the NYC location is at https://www.gotoroccos.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

