Teen to face judge after trooper seriously hurt in hit-and-run at Revere Beach

An 18-year-old is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with an incident Monday evening on Revere Beach Boulevard that left a Massachusetts state trooper seriously hurt, according to prosecutors.

Akram Elmoukhtari is due to face a judge for an arraignment at Chelsea District Court Tuesday morning.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Massachusetts State Police said that shortly after 5 p.m., a motorcycle hit a trooper outside of his cruiser near the Revere Barracks, right across from the beach.

The trooper "was propelled approximately 45 feet and seriously injured," a spokesperson for the agency wrote in a statement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities said a man fled after hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper with a motorcycle that is believed to have been stolen.

The motorcycle was believed to be stolen. The trooper was rushed to the hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

Later Monday evening, state police said that they had two suspects in their custody.

Elmoukhtari is facing at least two charges in the case, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors said that additional details would be released during the arraignment.

Governor Maura Healey released a statement about the incident.

"My thoughts are with the injured trooper, his family and the entire Department during this difficult time," Healey said. "This incident is another stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. I am grateful for their continued bravery and service.”

Healey noted that this is the second incident this month involving a trooper being hit while in the road.