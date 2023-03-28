Revere Leaders Weigh Options as Students Push for New High School

Revere High School students demonstrated on Monday in an effort to push city council to move ahead with building a new school building at the former Wonderland Greyhound Dog Track, as complaints mount about the current high school's deficiencies, according to the Boston Globe.

Leaders in the coastal Greater Boston community said they recognize the need for an overhaul at Revere High School, and conversations have been ongoing for years about building a new one, the Globe reported, citing City Council President Patrick Keefe.

Despite apparent momentum last year toward building at the Wonderland cite, Revere city council voted last month against submitting a design proposal for the Wonderland school to the Massachusetts Building Authority, according to the Globe.

City council met on Monday night to discuss what to do about the situation, and plans remained up in the air, with some leaders arguing that a new school should be built on existing high school land, while others support the Wonderland plan.