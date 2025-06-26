Massachusetts

Revere man arrested after indecent assault at Kenmore MBTA station

Jorge Beltran of Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested in the Fenway Target store after allegedly assaulting a female victim.

A man accused in an indecent assault at an MBTA station in Boston's Fenway area was arrested Wednesday.

Transit police said 26-year-old Jorge Beltran of Revere, Massachusetts, was seen running away after a female victim reported being assaulted inside the Kenmore stop on the Green Line.

Beltran was arrested after walking into Target, police said.

Authorities charged Beltran with indecent assault and battery. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

