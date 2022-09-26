Revere Man Charged With Punching Woman in the Face, Stealing Her 7-Year-Old's PlayStation

A Revere man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a Boston woman's home, punched her in the face and stole money and a PlayStation video game console that belonged to her 7-year-old son.

Andrew Pucci, 29, is charged with assault and battery, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200. Prosecutors said that around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Boston police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Hanover Street.

When they got there, the victim reportedly told officers that Pucci kicked in her front door, entered her apartment and punched her in the face, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman told police she then fled to the bathroom with her 7-year-old son and locked the door, but Pucci kicked in the bathroom door, kicked two plastic bins being used to barricade the door into her, and then fled when another person arrived at the scene.

The woman said Pucci stole money from her wallet, her apartment keys and her son's PlayStation.

The district attorney's office said the victim refused medical treatment.

Pucci was arrested later that night when Massachusetts General Hospital security notified police that he had checked into the hospital's emergency department. He was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing this week.