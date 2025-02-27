New details in case of Revere women found dead in Belize hotel room

Three women from Revere, Massachusetts, who were found dead in a hotel room in Belize died of a buildup of fluid in their lungs, the Boston Globe reports, though what scenario led to that remains under investigation.

Their bodies will be returned to the U.S. on Thursday as the family and friends continue to await answers about what happened to them.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The deaths of 24 Imane Mallah, 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad and 26-year-old Wafae El Arar remain under investigation by authorities in the Central American country, but friends and family say they want more information.

Revere's mayor has called for more transparency from authorities in Belize. The Boston Globe reported Thursday that the cause of death was "acute pulmonary edema,” or a build-up of fluid in the lungs, but authorities have not shared any theories about what happened.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities in Belize are investigating the deaths of three Massachusetts women at a resort.

The three women were found unresponsive inside their beachfront hotel Saturday in San Pedro, after housing staff had to use a master key to go inside.

Surveillance footage showed the women going into their rooms Thursday night and never leaving. So far, all that's been made clear is that there was no sign of forced entry.

The Revere community held a vigil on Tuesday night to honor the friends. NBC10 Boston has confirmed that autopsies are scheduled for this week.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe says he's exhausting every avenue to get information, so their families may have some level of closure.