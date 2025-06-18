Revere

Revere fire leaves elderly man injured, officials say

Crews responded to a fire at a home on Washington Avenue in Revere, Massachusetts.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elderly man was injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Revere, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a home on Washington Avenue. Aerial footage showed smoke rising into the air.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

James Cullen, acting chief of the Revere Fire Department, said the man who was injured was removed from the home and sent to an area hospital.

Another family got out on their own, Cullen said, who added that multiple cats were reported missing in the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More Revere news

Massachusetts Jun 6

Crews battle massive fire in triple-decker in Revere overnight

Massachusetts Mar 24

Awaiting update, families of Revere women found dead in Belize demand ‘full truth'

Revere Jan 8

‘A very smooth transaction': Kelly's Roast Beef sold to private equity firm

This article tagged under:

RevereMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us