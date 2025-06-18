Revere fire leaves elderly man injured, officials say

An elderly man was injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Revere, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a home on Washington Avenue. Aerial footage showed smoke rising into the air.

James Cullen, acting chief of the Revere Fire Department, said the man who was injured was removed from the home and sent to an area hospital.

Another family got out on their own, Cullen said, who added that multiple cats were reported missing in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.