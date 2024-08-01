Revere mayor says conditions at building where child fell are ‘unacceptable'

A day after a 5-year-old boy was critically injured in a fall from a third-story balcony, officials in Revere, Massachusetts, are taking action against the building owner.

The child fell Wednesday the top floor of a three-decker on Shirley Avenue. He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition, with police later saying he was stable.

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe said in a statement Thursday that the city was looking into violations at the building.

"No family should have to live in unsafe housing conditions and landlords have a responsibility to ensure safety for their tenants," he said. "The conditions at 54 Shirley Avenue are unacceptable."

Keefe went on to say the city had found building violations and issued a citation.

The mayor did not reveal what violations are alleged to have occurred, but said the city's Inspectional Service Department and Code Enforcement Task Force will be thoroughly inspecting the building.

"I am praying for the speedy recovery of the child that was injured in yesterday's tragic accident, and for his family and loved ones," Keefe said.