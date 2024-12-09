Massachusetts

Revere police officer placed on leave after OUI crash

Matteo Velasquez had just graduated from the police academy in October and was still on probation

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Revere Police

A police officer in Revere, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a drunken driving charge after he crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall on Sunday morning.

Revere police said Officer Matteo Velasquez was placed on administrative leave after the crash.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Cushman Avenue around 6:12 a.m. Sunday and found that a motor vehicle had struck a brick retaining wall, resulting in heavy damage to the vehicle.

Velasquez, the driver, was the sole occupant of the vehcle and was not injured in the crash. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating recklessly to endanger.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court.

Velasquez had just graduated from the Lowell Police Academy on Oct. 10, Revere police said. New officers are on probation with the department for a year after their graduation.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 51 mins ago

Special education teacher at Mass. elementary school charged with assaulting autistic students

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Police arrest man after car chase through multiple towns, armed standoff on Cape Cod

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us