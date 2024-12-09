Revere police officer placed on leave after OUI crash

A police officer in Revere, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a drunken driving charge after he crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall on Sunday morning.

Revere police said Officer Matteo Velasquez was placed on administrative leave after the crash.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Cushman Avenue around 6:12 a.m. Sunday and found that a motor vehicle had struck a brick retaining wall, resulting in heavy damage to the vehicle.

Velasquez, the driver, was the sole occupant of the vehcle and was not injured in the crash. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating recklessly to endanger.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court.

Velasquez had just graduated from the Lowell Police Academy on Oct. 10, Revere police said. New officers are on probation with the department for a year after their graduation.