Man injured in Revere shooting, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night in Revere, Massachusetts.

Officers with the Revere Police Department responded to Floyd Street around 8:30 p.m. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. His condition was not known, but the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say no arrests had been made.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston they heard between six and 10 shots.

No further details were immediately available.