Revere Taking Measures to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

When it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus, the city of Revere, Massachusetts is taking some drastic measures.

Harry Della Russo Stadium and several other facilities have been closed as the city is averaging 13 new cases a day. Currently, more than 2,000 positive and probable COVID-19 tests have been confirmed in Revere, a city with a population of around 54,000.

The city's emergency response team will be issuing citations to residences and businesses hosting large gatherings that don't comply with state regulations. Violators will face a $490 fine.

Several parks and recreation facilities which have been the site of noncompliance will be closed.

There will be increased business inspections and citations for violators, as well as increased oversight at establishments such as bars with support from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

The City's Outreach Team is also hiring a multilingual team of COVID-19 ambassadors to assist with public outreach, promote safe practices and distribute resources

Indoor gatherings are limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, with no more than 25 people total, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 25% of the total capacity or eight people per 1,000 square feet, with no more than 50 people.