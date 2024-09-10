Revere teachers and students call on city leaders for help curbing school violence

Teachers in Revere, Massachusetts, are sounding the alarm about increasing violence throughout the school system.

Educators with the Revere Teachers Association packed into City Hall Monday, urging city councilors for additional safety measures.

In the most recent incident, video shows a brawl at Revere High School involving over a dozen students.

"Students are scared," said teacher Michelle Ervin. "It started on the second floor, came down a stairwell, and ended on the first floor."

Ervin says the school's assistant principal was hurt in the fight.

"She was seriously injured, and it seems to be being swept under the rug," she said.

"We've been sounding the alarm for the health and safety crisis that are students are facing for years," said Jane Chapin, co-president of the Revere Teachers Association.

Students were also at the Revere City Council meeting Monday, calling for change.

"I think in order to feel safe, I need more discussions with administrations, with staff, and also to make sure that we're not just focusing on metal detectors or more police officers," said Erta Ismahili, who attends Revere High School.

Chapin walked through the doors of City Hall holding a petition with over 750 signatures and a list of proposals which she said union members previously brought before city councilors in March.

"They have abdicated their responsibility to the students of Revere," she said.

The association asked for a system to track violent incidents throughout the school year, additional guidance councilors and more support for the city's special education system.