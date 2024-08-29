Health officials to decide if Revere apartment building will be condemned

Dozens of residents in Revere, Massachusetts, could be forced out of their homes soon if an apartment building gets condemned.

Earlier this week, NBC10 Boston learned that the Water's Edge Apartment building has been plagued by issues for years. The Department of Public Health will decide Thursday night if it will remain open.

The issues have been brewing for the last 20 months, starting in November 2022 when a flood in the building damaged fire panel.

The panel was put in when the building was built decades ago, and the fire department says the parts needed to fix it aren't made anymore.

Further investigation found more issues inside, according to the fire department. In December 2022, the building's owner was told repairs must be addressed.

However, fire officials say nothing has been done since.

The fire department worries history could repeat itself. There was a fire at a nearby building on the same street during the summer of 2022.

Recently, the fire department and city officials met with the 40 or so units still occupied inside 364 Ocean Ave., telling them they may be forced to move — a move the current building's owner would have to pay for.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the owner of the building. Someone from the company said they were not interested in an interview.

The Department of Health's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.