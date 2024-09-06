Judge demands solution to relocate residents of condemned Revere apartments

The judge presiding over the case of a condemned high-rise apartment building in Revere, Massachusetts, had harsh words for attorneys on all sides Friday after the parties failed to come up with a plan to help the residents relocate, despite a previously set 5 p.m. deadline for those residents to move out.

There are 40 occupied units inside the Water's Edge apartment building. City officials condemned the building last week, saying the fire protection system doesn't work and numerous code violations haven't been fixed for years by the building's owner.

Attorneys for the tenants, the city and the building's owners were in court Wednesday trying to come up with a plan to offer relocation assistance to residents. The building owners are responsible for finding alternatives for the tenants for the duration of their leases. But in a follow-up hearing Friday morning, there were questions about language written into the lease concerning condemnation of the building that would potentially terminate the lease, and whether that was a violation of law.

Compounding that, the three parties involved did not come to court Friday with a clear plan to support the relocation of the tenants - many of whom did not want to leave and said they could not afford to rent elsewhere. This came to the great frustration of Judge Irene Bagdoian.

"I’m hearing that Water’s Edge is refusing to provide the housing and did not negotiate to do the transition which I ordered," Bagdoian said Friday. "This was an order. This was not a suggestion."

The city has pledged to support the residents, but Bagdoian pointed out that this could come at great expense and questioned whether that was fully calculated and if the city was prepared to give the proper level of assistance. She added that her concern was for the future of the tenants.

"I need to make it clear that anything that smacks of a punishment against the tenants who are unwitting, essentially victims in this situation is not permissible by this court. I’m not going to allow it.”

Bagdoian then told attorneys she was taking a recess and expected to return to hear a proposed solution.

"You are going to come up with a plan. If you do not come up with a plan, I will."

It remains to be seen if the three sides will come up with a united solution or if the court will have to order one.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.