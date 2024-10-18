Review of Maine police response to mass shooting yields more recommendations​

An independent review of actions taken by Maine State Police when an Army reservist killed 18 people has produced recommendations including mass casualty crime scene protocols, updating computer software for tips and leads, and increasing training and defining goals, officials said Thursday.

The New England State Police Administrators Compact reviewed a state police after-action report in response to a recommendation by an independent commission established by Maine's governor.

The report, released a week before the anniversary of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, noted that the law enforcement response to a tragedy of such magnitude “will never be without issues.” But the review aims to “highlight those issues so we can learn, make necessary changes and prepare for the future.”

The shooting happened Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston at a bowling alley and at a bar and grill that was hosting a cornhole tournament. The gunman died by suicide; his body was found two days later.

An independent commission that held 16 public meetings, heard from scores of witnesses and reviewed evidence recommended that state police conduct a full after-action report with an independent review.

The state police released its review last month, making multiple recommendations for improvements in tactical response, incident management, training and other areas. Many of the areas addressed by the New England compact were previously identified as problems, including self-deploying officers and command center protocols.

State Police Col. William Ross and his team will use its after-action report, the compact's review and the independent commission findings to begin implementing changes. “Continued training, policy review and collaboration with partner agencies from across the first responder spectrum is imperative and will be ongoing,” a statement said.