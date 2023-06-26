Revival Cafe + Kitchen opens in downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of Boston-area cafes has become a trio once again, as a new location has opened its doors--and this one is in the heart of the city.

According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID, Revival Cafe + Kitchen is now open in downtown Boston, moving into a space by the corner of Devonshire Street and Milk Street. The new shop joins others in Cambridge's Alewife area and Somerville's Davis Square, while another outlet on Newbury Street in the Back Bay closed down this spring. (It appears that another new one may be coming to Lexington Center as well.)

The address for the new location of Revival Cafe + Kitchen in downtown Boston is 121 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA, 02108. The website for the business is at https://www.revivalcafeandkitchen.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston





NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



