Reward for info in death of baby found in NH pond increased to $5K

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Manchester police are investigating after a dead infant was discovered in Pine Island Pond last month

By Marc Fortier and Mike Pescaro

Authorities in New Hampshire continue to investigate the death of a newborn baby girl found in a Manchester pond last month and the reward for information in the case has been increased.

The infant, who is being referred to as Baby Jane Doe, was found around 4 p.m. on March 27 in the pond, the attorney general's office said. Authorities are continuing to call the death "suspicious" and are asking the public to come forward with any information.

Investigators have narrowed down the window of time when the baby was placed in Pine Island Pond to sometime between March 25 and March 27.

They are specifically looking for information on anyone who might have witnessed someone discarding anything into the water at Pine Island Pond within that two-day time period. They also want to speak with anyone who has information about ice conditions at the pond, including parts of the water that were open or photos or videos recorded in the area.

They're also looking for information on anyone who was pregnant during that timeframe and is no longer pregnant and doesn't have a newborn baby.

The Manchester CrimeLine is now offering a $5,000 cash reward for information about what happened to the baby.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the investigation is being asked to call Manchester police at 603-716-7236. Tips can also be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040 or at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

