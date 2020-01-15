Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Reward Offered After Bald Eagle Shot and Killed in Maine

200440345-001
Getty Images

Authorities in Maine are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of someone who shot a bald eagle, which later died.

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for help in finding out what happened to the eagle. It was discovered injured on Sunday in the town of Peru.

A person who found the eagle cared for it until a game warden could arrive, but the bird later died, the warden service said. The service said X-rays showed the eagle had been shot.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Teen Charged With Murder in Boston’s 1st Homicide of 2020

Stephen King 2 hours ago

Stephen King’s Controversial Comments on Diversity Draw Varied Reaction

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction. Maine's Operation Game Thief is also offering an additional $2,000.

The agencies ask that anyone with information call Operation Game Thief at 800-253-7887, Fish and Wildlife's Office of Law Enforcement at 207-469-6842 or the Maine State Police's dispatch center at 207-624-7076.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MainePeru
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us