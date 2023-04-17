Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Kingston

Reward Offered for Information in Kingston Arson Investigation

The fire happened around 9:18 p.m. Saturday outside a building on Main Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Fire-Generic8
FILE

Officials in Kingston, Massachusetts are investigating an arson and a reward is available for information that leads to the person who set it.

The fire happened around 9:18 p.m. Saturday outside a building on Main Street. Neighbors and the fire department were able to quickly put it out.

Kingston Fire, Kingston Police, and the state fire marshal believe the fire was intentionally set. The Arson Watch program is offering up to $5,000 for information.

Callers can reach the Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Tips to the Arson Watch Hotline are totally confidential.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Kingstonarson
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us