Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Plymouth Rock

Reward Offered for Information on Plymouth Rock Vandals

Plymouth Rock and other objects were vandalized on Monday with red spray-painted messages

By Gaia DeSimoni

By Gaia DeSimoni

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Jay McMahon, a candidate for the Massachusetts Senate, is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the vandals who defaced Plymouth Rock and other objects on Monday, according to WJAR.

The rock, which commemorates the 1620 arrival of the Mayflower carrying Pilgrims, was found tagged with red graffiti.

The other objects found defaced by Monday morning were the Pilgrim Maiden statue, a pair of painted scallop shells and a commemorative bench, according to See Plymouth, the tourism board. A photo showed another bit of graffiti with the same message on the sidewalk outside the Plymouth Memorial Ampitheatre.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

lobster 23 mins ago

Claws of Health? Lobster Blood Could Play Role in New Drugs

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Fugitive Who Served Time for NH Police Officer’s Death Captured

Crews from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation were able to remove the graffiti within a few hours.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arrival on the Mayflower. It is unclear whether the vandalism is connected to the marking of the anniversary.

This article tagged under:

Plymouth RockPLYMOUTHMayflower II
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us