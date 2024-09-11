RI reports its first EEE case in 5 years

A person has the rare and potentially deadly virus eastern equine encephalitis in Rhode Island for the first time in five years, officials said Wednesday.

The EEE patient is a person in their 70s from Providence County, according to the announcement from the departments of Health and Environmental Management. They didn't share the person's condition.

The last time EEE was reported in Rhode Island was 2019, officials said. They also announced the state's second probable case of West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne virus, of the year.

"We are seeing more human cases of mosquito-borne disease in Rhode Island and in bordering communities in Massachusetts and Connecticut," Director of Health Dr. Jerome Larkin said in a statement. "This underscores how important it is that all Rhode Islanders need to continue protecting themselves from getting mosquito bites. Avoid outdoor activity at sunrise and sunset because that’s when mosquitoes are most active. If you have to be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and bug spray with DEET or another EPA-approved repellent."

So far this year, Massachusetts has reported four cases of EEE in humans. New Hampshire has reported one case, in a man who died.

Steven Perry's family says this is a difficult loss, and they can't stress the importance of prevention enough -- they're urging the public to use bug spray and wear long sleeves to avoid mosquito bites.

About 30% of people who get EEE die, and others have lasting neurological conditions, officials said.